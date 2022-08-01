Retireful LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,714,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $140.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

