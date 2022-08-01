Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.89% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $726,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

