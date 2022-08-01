Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $371,000.

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $124.87 on Monday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

