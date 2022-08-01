Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 389 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $178.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

