Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 581.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,276,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $478.90 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.65.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

