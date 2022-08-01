Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

