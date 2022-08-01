Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 35,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

ACN stock opened at $306.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.18 and its 200-day moving average is $309.62. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.84.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

