Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.15 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

MO opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

