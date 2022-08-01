Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NYSE GD opened at $226.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

