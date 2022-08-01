Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 7,423 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 350.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

