Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,173 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

