Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI):

7/25/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $32.00.

7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00.

6/16/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 11,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.05.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 404,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 133,790 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

