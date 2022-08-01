Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI):
- 7/25/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $32.00.
- 7/22/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00.
- 6/16/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of BJRI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 11,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.05.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.