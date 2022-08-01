Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

