Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $25.76 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 1.65% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,823,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

