Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $1.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOE opened at $139.37 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.