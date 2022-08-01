Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) Short Interest Update

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Redbox Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDBXW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redbox Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 340,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.