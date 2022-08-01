Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Stephens

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stephens from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $386.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 361,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,436,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.7% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth $281,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

