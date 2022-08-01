Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pegasystems (PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

7/28/2022 – Pegasystems had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.

7/25/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $40.20. 35,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,000. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $142.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Pegasystems Inc alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.