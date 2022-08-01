Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 15,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE O traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.75. 69,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,054. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 28.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 139,046 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 103.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

