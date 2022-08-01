RealFevr 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,076.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $12,076.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00616589 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015699 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037042 BTC.
About RealFevr
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
