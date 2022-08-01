Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 81,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Reading International Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.59. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,743. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

