Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 852.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

