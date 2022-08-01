Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $108.06 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00615013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,993 coins and its circulating supply is 123,932,886 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.