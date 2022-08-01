Rainicorn Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $241,247.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00625492 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Buying and Selling Rainicorn
