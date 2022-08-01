R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

RCM stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

