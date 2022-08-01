Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of QRHC opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,198.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 44,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,198.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 86,582 shares of company stock valued at $393,652 and sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

