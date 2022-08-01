Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.25.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.56. 15,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

