Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,394,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

