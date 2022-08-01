QuarkChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.94 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $75.16 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

