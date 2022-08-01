Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0258 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $18.44 million and $397,441.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.