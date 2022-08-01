Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $102.10 or 0.00444155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $59.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000670 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $487.88 or 0.02122374 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00277521 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

