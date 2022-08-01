Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Insider Activity

Qualys Price Performance

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.43 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

