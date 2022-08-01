Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Sunday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.0076.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

