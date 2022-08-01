QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 72,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

