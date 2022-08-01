QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $147.71. 74,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,690,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.