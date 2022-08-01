QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Hits $0.0044

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $175,390.13 and approximately $87,706.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

