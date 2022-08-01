QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Hits $0.0044

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $175,390.13 and approximately $87,706.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
