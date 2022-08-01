Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 5,735 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

