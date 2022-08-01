Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 8,568 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP opened at $102.85 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.