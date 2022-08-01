Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 17,822 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 4.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,891,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,297,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,736,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FPE opened at $18.03 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

