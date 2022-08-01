Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

