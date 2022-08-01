Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

