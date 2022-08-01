Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $118.23 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $120.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

