Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.27% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Shares of GTIP stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72.

