Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 394 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.