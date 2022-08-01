Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 156 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $251.96 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.