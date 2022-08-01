Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.80 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30- EPS.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 37.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

