Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Qiagen also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48- EPS.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,996. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

