Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $43.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $774,000.

Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

