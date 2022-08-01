PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

PureTech Health Trading Down 0.8 %

PureTech Health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. PureTech Health has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.14.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

