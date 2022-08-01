PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.41

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 20342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.
The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 247,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158,330 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 471,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,317 shares during the period.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
